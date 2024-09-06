Get to know Eugene Levy's family, ahead of Emmys hosting gig with son Dan Levy

The father and son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, who co-starred in the Emmy-winning sitcom "Schitt's Creek," have been named as hosts of the 76th Emmy Awards.

From "American Pie" and "Father of the Bride" to "Finding Dory" and "Schitt's Creek," actor and comedy legend Eugene Levy has played multiple iconic father figures for years. The Hollywood veteran is also a dad of two himself.

Deborah Divine, from left, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, and Sarah Levy attend the 2020 PEOPLE SAG Awards Afterparty on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. Photo by Colin Young-Wolf/Invision for PEOPLE Magazine/AP Images

As he prepares to co-host the 2024 Emmy Awards alongside his son Dan Levy, get to know the show business family below.

Deborah Divine

Eugene Levy and Deborah Divine pose for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'The Reluctant Traveller' in London, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Eugene Levy and his wife Deborah Divine, a production manager and screenwriter, married in 1977. The couple are parents of two children -- son Daniel Levy and daughter Sarah Levy.

Although Levy is often in front of a camera, Divine tends to shy away from the spotlight, as her son revealed to late-night host Jimmy Kimmel in a 2021 interview.

Eugene Levy thanked his wife when he won the 2020 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as dad Johnny Rose on "Schitt's Creek."

"I first want to thank my darling wife of 43 years, Deb Divine, for all the love, support and sage counsel over the years. Wouldn't be up here without you, Deb, I love you," Levy said at the time.

Eugene and Dan Levy teamed up to co-create the hit sitcom "Schitt's Creek," which also starred Levy's daughter Sarah Levy.

"As a dad, getting to work on camera for six years with both my kids - Daniel and Sarah - hi, honey - such a joy. Love you both and could not be prouder," Levy said in his Emmys speech.

Dan Levy

Dan Levy arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Eugene Levy and Deborah Divine welcomed their first child, son Daniel Levy on Aug. 9, 1983.

Dan Levy followed his father's footsteps into show business and made a name for himself first as the co-host of "MTV Live" and "The After Show" before diving into acting, writing and making films.

In 2015, Dan Levy began writing, producing and starring in "Schitt's Creek" with his dad and sister. He played David Rose and went on to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, also in 2020.

"I would not be here if it weren't for the six-year master class that was led by two brilliant, comedic minds that I had had the good fortune of working with for the past six seasons- my dad Eugene Levy and the magnificent Catherine O'Hara," Dan Levy said in part when he accepted the honor.

Dan Levy founded a production company called Not A Real Production Company in 2022.

"At the end of the day, my goal for this company is to continue to produce and create elevated projects across all mediums, genres, and formats that resonate with people in meaningful ways," Dan Levy wrote in an Instagram post announcing the company's launch.

Sarah Levy

Sarah Levy arrives at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Levy and Divine welcomed their second child, a daughter Sarah Levy on Sept. 10, 1986.

Like her dad and brother, Sarah Levy became an actress and portrayed Twyla Sands in "Schitt's Creek." She went on star in the horror drama se "SurrealEstate" as real estate broker Susan Ireland.

Sarah Levy married Graham Outerbridge on Oct. 16, 2021. The couple welcomed a son James Eugene Outerbridge, who shares his middle name with his grandfather, on July 5, 2022.

The 76th Emmy Awards will broadcast live from L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also stream the next day on Hulu.

Live "On The Red Carpet" arrival coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on ABC and streams at OnTheRedCarpet.com.