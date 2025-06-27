Suspect arrested after deadly Galveston shooting killed man, hospitalized 2, police say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a shooting that killed one person and hospitalized two in Galveston early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Police said 25-year-old Johnathan Lee of Galveston was arrested Thursday on charges of murder and aggravated assault in connection with the shooting in the 2400 block of Avenue E.

The person killed was identified as 31-year-old Armando Ventura of La Marque. He was found inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 29-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds, too. Authorities say they found him a short distance away from the scene, near the intersection of 25th Street and Avenue G. He was hospitalized with serious injuries, but officials said he is expected to fully recover.

The third victim, a 25-year-old man, was found in the 2400 block of Avenue and hospitalized for non-gunshot-related injuries, police added.

Investigators accuse Lee of acting as the sole shooter during the altercation between the three victims.