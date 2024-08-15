Galveston police officer involved in pool party melee fired as families consider legal action

Galveston police terminated Jared Rivas, the off-duty officer seen beating young pool party guests. The families involved are seeking legal action.

Galveston police terminated Jared Rivas, the off-duty officer seen beating young pool party guests. The families involved are seeking legal action.

Galveston police terminated Jared Rivas, the off-duty officer seen beating young pool party guests. The families involved are seeking legal action.

Galveston police terminated Jared Rivas, the off-duty officer seen beating young pool party guests. The families involved are seeking legal action.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In a video you first saw on ABC13 in June, an off-duty Galveston Police Department officer hits multiple people at a children's pool party.

On Wednesday, Eyewitness News learned that GPD terminated Officer Jared Rivas, and the families involved are seeking legal action against more than the ousted officer.

Mothers who said Rivas hit their children told ABC13 the ordeal broke their trust.

"It's terrifying. It really is. I've lost a lot of trust in thinking we were safe," Lori Lozano, whose two sons were beaten, said.

In the June footage, Rivas came to break up a children's pool party before it descended into chaos. Multiple videos surfaced of Rivas pinning and beating people.

"An officer of the law who the kids are supposed to trust and have faith in and look up to are now harming them and their siblings and friends," Heidi Williams, who was at the children's birthday party, said.

SEE ALSO: Man recalls being hit by Galveston PD officer at pool party: 'Everything he did was wrong'

The families and the Ruiz Law Firm are now bringing legal action against multiple parties. The group wants Rivas charged and stripped of his ability to be a law enforcement officer.

"It wouldn't be surprising if he was picked up by another law enforcement agency, and that's a concern that we have," the families' lawyer, Adalberto Ruiz, said.

The families are also seeking legal action against Galveston police, who the families say made no effort to stop Rivas' tirade after they arrived.

"Despite numerous uniformed officers being able to take control of the situation, they didn't. They just added to the chaos and confusion," Ruiz said.

The group also notified the Island Bay Resort apartment complex, where the incident occurred. The families' lawyer said Rivas was there as a security officer, and it wasn't made clear if visiting families were not welcome.

Finally, they are seeking action against UTMB Hospital, where, Williams claims, staffers refused her children treatment when it came to light they were the family involved in the incident.

"They should have been nurtured. That's a hospital. They're children. They were assaulted by an adult," Williams said.

ABC13 contacted all the parties the families are seeking legal action against and only heard back from UTMB and Galveston police, who said they won't comment on pending legal action.

The Galveston County district attorney will determine if charges are brought against Rivas.

In a statement, the district attorney's office said: "The investigation of this incident involves many witnesses and several allegations. As with all investigations, our Office will take the time necessary to ensure that the investigation is thorough and conducted properly."

The families said all agencies need to take a serious look at their training in handling this kind of situation.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.