Motorcyclist dies on I-45 after crashing into pick-up truck during Galveston police chase

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing into another vehicle on the Gulf Freeway during an overnight chase with Galveston police. He was allegedly fleeing from the scene of a previous crash, where his passenger was ejected from the bike.

According to the Galveston Police Department, officers responded to a crash around 12:40 a.m. Monday involving a motorcycle in the 4100 block of Seawall Blvd. Investigators said the female passenger, 51, was ejected and transported to UTMB Galveston in critical condition. The motorcyclist reportedly fled from the scene.

Witnesses provided identifying information and Galveston PD officers attempted to stop the motorcyclist once he was located near 45th Street and Seawall Blvd. The motorcyclist allegedly continued to flee, exiting the island on I-45 before attempting to weave between a wrecker and pick-up truck on the freeway in La Marque.

Officials said the motorcyclist, 30, died at the scene. The crash led to northbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway to be closed for approximately six hours while law enforcement cleared traffic off the highway.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation for the fatal crash. Identification of the motorcyclist is pending notification for next of kin.

NOTE: Earlier information from the Galveston County Sheriff's Office incorrectly identified the man killed as being 41 years old.

