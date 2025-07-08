Galveston Island Beach Patrol chief terminated after being placed on administrative leave: Board

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Galveston Parks Board officially dismissed Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis after he was put on administrative leave earlier this year.

On Monday, Interim CEO Marty Miles shared a statement after terminating Davis' employment. The decision to terminate Davis's employment comes amid multiple investigations into the Park Board and Beach Patrol.

In April, Davis was placed on administrative leave over his handling of Beach Patrol resources and personnel for allegedly allowing visiting members of the National Chilean Lifeguard Federation to stay in the run-down and now-demolished Stewart Beach Pavilion last year.

"It is never an easy decision to remove an employee. Let me assure you, every factor was taken into account, but my number one priority at the end of the day is to have the right person overseeing the program that is responsible for the safety of every person who visits our beaches," Miles said.

The board of trustees said that Austin Kirwin, a 14-year veteran with the Galveston Island Beach Patrol, will serve as its interim chief.

"The park board is committed to protecting the residents and visitors who swim in the Gulf and will ensure resources are continued to be placed into this vital program. Galveston has one of the top beach patrol programs in the country, and it is important to residents and visitors that it remains strong," Miles said.