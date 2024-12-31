No one injured after tourist helicopter tilts over near the Seawall, Galveston PD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A tourist helicopter turned over near the Galveston Seawall Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Galveston Police Department said it happened in the vicinity of Seawall Boulevard and Broadway, on the island's east end.

Police said the pilot was the only one on board and was not injured.

SkyEye flew over the scene, showing the chopper tilted over and a $50 helicopter ride sign.

It's unclear what exactly led to the incident.

