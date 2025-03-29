Galveston Beach Patrol chief placed on administrative leave over handling of beach patrol facility

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Galveston Beach Patrol chief was placed on unpaid administrative leave amid an ongoing investigation.

On Saturday, ABC13 reporter Nick Natario confirmed that Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis is now on administrative leave.

The park board of trustees is investigating new complaints about Davis' handling of Beach Patrol resources and personnel.

Davis allegedly allowed visiting members of the National Chilean Lifeguard Federation to stay in the now-demolished Stewart Beach Pavilion last year.

SEE ALSO: Galveston Beach Patrol chief disciplined after embezzlement investigation into park board worker

The park board CEO says members of the public were not allowed in the building at that time and were not allowed to stay overnight.

ABC13 is working to get a comment from Chief Davis.