Gal Gadot receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame; ceremony disrupted by demonstrators

Gal Gadot celebrated the release of her latest film with the unveiling of her Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Gal Gadot celebrated the release of her latest film with the unveiling of her Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Gal Gadot celebrated the release of her latest film with the unveiling of her Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Gal Gadot celebrated the release of her latest film with the unveiling of her Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Actress Gal Gadot is celebrating the release of her latest film by seeing her star unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony in Hollywood Tuesday was disrupted by chants from outside the covered area in front of the El Capitan Theater from both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel protesters.

Gadot is the first Israeli actress to be granted the Walk of Fame honor. In her speech at the event, Gadot referred several times to her Israeli roots.

"I'm just a girl from a town in Israel," Gadot said to cheers from the crowd. "I could never imagine such a moment. I never dreamt of becoming an actress, and I never knew that these things are possible."

As with the "Snow White" premiere earlier this week, the area on Hollywood Boulevard was tented off and not fully visible from the street. Several dozen protesters showed up just before the ceremony was due to get underway.

Gadot has been an outspoken supporter of her native Israel.

Gadot kicked off her international career in the "Fast and Furious" film franchise and shot to fame as the star of the "Wonder Woman" films. Her colleagues Vin Diesel and Patty Jenkins attended the ceremony on her behalf.

Gadot had a special message for her four daughters, telling them having a family was the most meaningful thing she has ever done.

"You inspire me every day to strive to be a better person, to be strong and kind and brave just the way you are. I hope that you're proud," Gadot said. "This star will remind me that with hard work and passion and some faith, anything is possible."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.