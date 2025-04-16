Fyre Festival 2 is postponed

Fyre Festival 2 has been "postponed," according to the organizers.

Billy McFarland, who was behind the initial Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, was convicted of wire fraud in connection with the failed 2017 festival.

FILE - Billy McFarland, the promoter of the failed Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, leaves federal court after pleading guilty to wire fraud charges in New York, March 6, 2018. AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

McFarland's new event, which was scheduled to take place in Mexico from May 30 to June 2, was being advertised under the slogan "FYRE Festival 2 is real," with tickets starting at $1,400.

A message sent to a ticket holder said, "The event has been postponed and a new date will be announced. We have issued you a refund. Once the new date is announced, at that time, you can repurchase if it works for your schedule."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.