15-year-old student opened fire in Christian school last week, police say

Funerals held for Madison, WI school shooting victims as motive still unclear

The funeral for the teacher killed in last week's Madison, Wisconsin school shooting is Monday.

The funeral for the teacher killed in last week's Madison, Wisconsin school shooting is Monday.

The funeral for the teacher killed in last week's Madison, Wisconsin school shooting is Monday.

The funeral for the teacher killed in last week's Madison, Wisconsin school shooting is Monday.

MADISON, Wis. -- The funeral for the teacher killed in last week's Madison, Wisconsin school shooting is Monday.

Erin West, 42, taught for four years at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison.

She was married with three daughters.

Student Rubi Vergara, 14, was also killed.

She was laid to rest over the weekend.

SEE ALSO: Madison, WI school shooting suspect previously attended public school in area

Six other people were hurt in the shooting.

Police say the 15-year-old shooter later killed herself.

Police have said she was in contact with a man in California who authorities say was planning to attack a government building. Natalie "Samantha" Rupnow's motivation for the attack remains a key part of their investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.