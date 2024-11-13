November's beaver moon will be a full supermoon: What to know

As the chill of November sets in, embrace the energy of the final supermoon in a rare series of three, known as the full beaver moon - a time to build inner strength for the colder months ahead.

Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, who is known for his cosmic guidance among celebrities, businesses and online influencers, spoke to "Good Morning America" about the best ways to take advantage of this particular celestial event.

But first, let's break down the meaning of the beaver moon.

When can you see the full beaver moon?

The full moon will reach peak illumination in the United States on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at 4:28 p.m. ET, according to Thomas.

"We will feel its energy from [ Nov. 12-19 ] ," he said.

A full moon, also known as the Beaver Moon, rises above Alcatraz Island in San Francisco, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. The Beaver Moon is the last full moon before the winter solstice. AP Photo/Eric Risberg

The beaver moon is also a supermoon

This November's full moon is a supermoon, meaning it's closer to Earth in its orbit and appears larger and brighter than usual, according to NASA.

The beaver moon will be the fourth and final supermoon in this series.

Why is it called the beaver moon?

The Old Farmer's Almanac, which began publishing full moon names in the 1930s, explains that the full moon is called the beaver moon because this is when beavers start taking shelter in their lodges after stocking up on food for the winter.

The publication also notes that during the fur trade, this was the season to trap beavers for their thick, winter-ready pelts.

Other sources refer to the full moon as the Digging Moon, Deer Rutting Moon or Frost/Freezing Moon, reflecting both animals preparing for winter and the changing season, the publication added.

What zodiac sign is the beaver moon in November?

The zodiac sign for each full moon is determined by where the moon is positioned in the night sky relative to the different astrological signs.

Each year, the moon will shift, resulting in different characteristics surrounding the moon, according to Thomas.

This year, the beaver moon is positioned as a full moon in Taurus, an earth sign that Thomas said "rules wealth, income, material possessions and the physical world in which we live."

Ruled by Venus, Taurus focuses on what we value, our beliefs, and the worth we place on everything we have or want, according to Thomas.

"During these times, we can feel more sensual, crave beauty and luxury, and may be a bit more indulgent," he added. "Taurus is on the opposite polarity of Scorpio. Together, they exist on the axis of money, power, and sex."

Rituals and manifestations to try during the beaver moon

Many ancient cultures and religions celebrate celestial cycles, including finding ways to honor and harness the power of the full moon.

To make the best use of this intense energy, many astrologers believe that a full moon is a great time to manifest your dreams.

Thomas said that because Taurus is an earth sign, incorporating plants, gemstones, soil and other natural elements into your rituals can be effective for manifesting your desires.

"Because Taurus rules wealth and money, you could also tap into its energy by creating an altar focused on finances or using green candles," he explained. "Taurus is ruled by Venus, so if you'd like to attract romance or increase love, use a pink candle."

Potential meditations, mantras or journal prompts:



I attract abundance in all forms.

Wealth is mine and I open myself to it.

Bring me stability and security.

I enjoy the pleasures of life.

I align with the endless flow of resources.

To receive, I give.

Astrology horoscope for the beaver moon for your zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Pay attention to your finances, Aries!

"Some of you will see a financial stream end, while a new one appears!" Thomas said. "More money may arrive in the form of a raise, side hustle or new job offer. You may also make a hefty payment near this time too."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Big change is on the horizon, Taurus!

"Major endings, breakthroughs or breakdowns could occur," Thomas explained. "Use this period to release the past and anything that isn't serving you or making you happy -- especially in regards to relationships."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Take a step back and reflect, Gemini!

"You will need to face your past, your baggage, your anxieties and your fears," Thomas said. "Karma is coming for you. There may even be a big shake-up around your mental and physical health. Talk to a specialist or therapist rapidly if you need."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

An important shift around your social circle is coming, Cancer!

"You may attend a major event or reach a milestone, hope, dream or aspiration," Thomas explained. "Another way this could affect you is by having a friend or acquaintance leave your circle -- or life -- but you end up meeting new people who radically shift your life path forever."

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It's your time to claim the spotlight, Leo!

According to Thomas, the full moon will "ignite your career, as well as spotlight your ambitions and public recognition."

"An award, promotion, new job offer or publicity may manifest out of thin air!" he said. "Some of you may even be deciding to turn your professional life in a whole new direction."

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Take the leap and break free, Virgo!

"You may now reach a victory around a long-distance project or travel situation -- perhaps even considering immigration," Thomas explained. "Others may decide to pursue further education -- or if already in school, hit a milestone they're proud of."

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Take a closer look at your relationship, Libra!

"If you're in a healthy rapport, you may now decide to crank up the intimacy," Thomas said. "However, if you're on a rocky road -- or going through a divorce -- the path to a settlement may push you in opposite directions."

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Prepare for an intense moment involving your partnership, Scorpio.

"Depending on where you stand, you may now be making major decisions to grow to the next level together -- such as moving in, getting engaged or being wed!" Thomas said. "If you're looking for the right business partner, such as an agent, assistant, attorney or accountant, the two of you may align."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Get ready for a hectic schedule, Sagittarius!

According to Thomas, this full moon will "bring a major ending or turning point in regard to your employment and responsibilities.

He continued, "If a job is ending -- or you choose to leave -- be on the hunt for something that is more aligned to your skills and schedule. You may instead hit a prized professional milestone if you've been working hard on something."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Brace yourself for some defining moments in your life, Capricorn!

"The full moon is bringing a surge of energy to your passion sector, triggering a significant turning point around romance, true love, hobbies, fertility or creativity," Thomas explained. "If single, you could cross paths with a soulmate connection -- so don't miss this opportunity to put yourself out there and date up a storm."

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Gear up for a heartfelt moment, Aquarius!

"A powerful ending may now be at hand, such as moving, renovating or deciding to entirely redecorate," Thomas said. "If involved in real estate or seeking to, news may pop up that you've got to tackle. However, if this is to affect your family, instead, you may now be required to step in to help one of your kindred."

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's time to broaden your mind and perspective, Pisces!

According to Thomas, the full moon will "empower your zone of communications, intellect and ideas."

"Some of you may now [ be ] releasing a significant writing, speaking or advertising initiative before the world," he added. "You may now have many people engaging with your ideas. Educational matters are also favored at this time."