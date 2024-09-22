19-year-old charged with manslaughter after woman shot in NE Harris Co. motel parking lot: HPD

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old is in custody after he was accused of fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot in northeast Harris County last week, according to court records.

Fransico Javier Ochoa is charged with manslaughter in the death of 24-year-old Joselyn Espinoza, charging documents said.

According to the Houston Police Department, patrol officers responded to St. Joseph Medical Center on Sept. 15, when it was reported that a woman had been dropped off after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman, identified as Espinoza, was transported to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, where she later died from injuries, according to police.

At the time, details surrounding the shooting remained unclear.

Further investigation identified Ochoa as the suspect in the case. According to police, the shooting happened at the Palace Inn parking lot in the 15000 block of Mesa Drive at about 2 a.m.

Charging documents reveal there was surveillance video of a disturbance between the victim and the suspect in a green pickup truck that led to the shooting.

Documents said in the video, Ochoa was seen banging on the truck's passenger side window with a gun, where Espinoza was sitting. At one point, the window is shattered, and the gun goes off, fatally hitting the woman, who was then seen falling out of the vehicle once Ochoa opened it.

Records said that Ochoa dropped the victim off. The victim's family confirmed the two were in a dating relationship.

Officials said Ochoa was booked into the Harris County Jail on Friday, Sept. 20. After his first court appearance on Saturday, Sept. 21, his bond was set at $200,000.