No foul play suspected in death of 12-year-old boy found unresponsive in Katy-area apartment: HCSO

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- No foul play is suspected in the death of a child who was found unresponsive in the Katy area on Tuesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

"It appears right now to be very tragic, tragic death," Cpt. P.F. Bruce with HCSO said.

First responders were called to an apartment complex at 21919 Clay Road shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

At the scene, deputies found a 12-year-old boy unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy's mother told HCSO she went to bed around midnight and woke up around 3 a.m. to find her 12-year-old son unresponsive, sitting in a chair.

She called 911 and performed CPR until EMS arrived.

The Harris County Medical Examiner's office will perform an autopsy and a toxicology report to determine the boy's cause of death.

"It's very preliminary in our investigation. Homicide is now on the scene, which is standard protocol for the investigation of a small child. There are no signs of foul play at this time," Bruce said. "Very preliminary, but it could be natural causes. We'll have to wait on the toxicology report to find out if there are any drugs involved. Right now, we have no indication of that... no signs of trauma. No signs of foul play."

Bruce said the boy stayed up with his 19- and 5-year-old siblings to watch TV. The other children were present when the mother found the boy unresponsive, according to HCSO.

The boy's mother reportedly told investigators her son showed no signs of illness prior to his death.