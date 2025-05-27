Fort Bend County residents call out officials for holding precinct meetings on Memorial Day

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County neighbors could soon get new representation, and some aren't happy that the vote and public meetings on the proposals are taking place when people are honoring veterans and may not be paying attention.

New Census numbers show just how fast Fort Bend County is growing. Fulshear is the second fastest-growing city in the country.

Because of the growth, state leaders have asked commissioners to make changes to their election precincts, and Tuesday's commissioners court agenda does just that.

There are items to change the precinct map, which determines commissioner representation. Ahead of it, Commissioner Andy Meyers is hosting three public meetings. However, the Memorial Day events aren't sitting well with some.

"These are people who died for our right to vote and our ability to speak up, and this was done on this day of all days," Fort Bend County resident Sumita Ghosh said.

Meyers said he had no choice. He said he learned about the election administrator's plan to put the item on the agenda ten days ago. He spent about a week working on three other options.

"If there was any other way to have done it, I would've done so," Meyers explained. "I don't disagree with their complaints. Although most of them don't understand the time constraints that I was under."

The Election Administrator's proposal wouldn't change much, but Meyers's maps would.

Experts said that if passed, it could impact many neighbors.

"What they could see if their county commissioner precinct changes," Rice University political science professor Mark Jones said. "So, today they're represented by one county commissioner, and after the change, they could be represented by a different one."

It's not just the Memorial Day meetings that have some neighbors upset. They don't like the fact that the vote will take place this week, too.

"I find it very disrespectful," Fort Bend County resident Anna Lykoudis Zafiris said. "I find it unaccountable to the public. I find it arrogant. Actually, the simpler word is sneaky."

Meyers is a republican. Right now, there are more democrats on the commissioners court. However, experts say there's a chance his map passes.

"The key actor here, the pivot player, is KP George," Jones explained. "If he sides with democrats, not much changes, and it's really more of a technical fix. On the other hand, if KP George sides with the two republicans, then we're likely to see a more substantial change."

Meyers believes the proposed map may face federal lawsuits. However, some democrats fear it goes too far and could impact neighbors.

"It's the need and greed for power is what it is, and that is not what's in the best interest of this county," former Fort Bend County democratic party chair Cynthia Ginyard said.

Meyers's meetings at the historical courthouse, University Branch, and Cinco Ranch libraries run until 8:00 p.m. If you can't make it, you can voice your opinion before the commissioners court, which starts at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

