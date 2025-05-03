Fort Bend County leaders hold emergency preparedness expo ahead of hurricane season

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Hurricane preparedness week across the nation kicks off on Sunday.

For many folks in southeast Texas, people are still dealing with lingering effects from Hurricane Beryl just last year.

On Saturday, Fort Bend County leaders are hosting an emergency preparedness expo to help people be prepared for what's to come with hurricane season just about a month away.

ABC13 reporter Brianna Willis was live at Fort Bend County on Saturday to discuss how leaders are ensuring that everyone is ready for the season ahead.

With Beryl knocking down trees, causing power outages, and even deaths, emergency officials here are hoping to remind people when disaster strikes. They will help you get through it by being all in it together.

"So that you have that one off from each civilian that's out there. To talk with these first responders and us as emergency management to gain that trust to know that we're here for you and if an event arises or an incident happens or a hurricane comes, you again - can have that trust that we are doing our jobs here," Greg Babst, the emergency management coordinator at Fort Bend County, said.

Leaders are hoping this is a learning experience for children and adults.