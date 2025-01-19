Bannon says tech billionaires have 'surrendered' to Trump

Former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon said tech billionaires attendance at Trump's inauguration is a sign of their "official surrender" to Trump.

Former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon said tech billionaires attendance at Trump's inauguration is a sign of their "official surrender" to Trump.

Former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon said tech billionaires attendance at Trump's inauguration is a sign of their "official surrender" to Trump.

Former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon said tech billionaires attendance at Trump's inauguration is a sign of their "official surrender" to Trump.

Former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said in an exclusive interview on ABC News' "This Week" Sunday that tech billionaires' planned attendance at Monday's inauguration is a sign of their "official surrender" to President-elect Donald Trump.

"As soon as [ Mark ] Zuckerberg said, 'I've been invited. I'm going,' the floodgates opened up and they were all there knocking, trying to be supplicants. So I look at this and I think most people in our movement look at this as President Trump broke the oligarchs, he broke them and they surrendered," Bannon told "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

RELATED: 'Oligarchy 2.0': Experts weigh in on whether Biden's warning about wealthy justified

Meta's Zuckerberg and Amazon boss Jeff Bezos are among the tech executives set to appear at the inauguration, alongside close Trump ally Elon Musk, the world's richest man. Meta and Amazon are just two of the tech giants who have given money to President-Elect Trump's inaugural fund.

In the wake of Trump's victory in November a handful of tech's most powerful executives have made trips to Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida for meetings with the president-elect. But despite the show of support, Bannon remains skeptical of their allegiance to Trump and the MAGA movement, specifically citing Zuckerberg's recent alignment with the right.

"Zuckerberg's, you know, road to Damascus came a little late. It was after the Fifth of November," Bannon told Karl. "It's very, you know, now wants to be a bro. He Kung Fu fights. He's going to UFC. He's got his hair done differently. He's, he's cut. That doesn't hack it with me. That guy will flip on President Trump and he'll flip on us in the second. When it's convenient for him. He will flip."

Meta declined to comment on Bannons remarks.

LIVE UPDATES: Latest on inauguration of Pres.-elect Donald Trump

Bannon, a stalwart of the MAGA movement and major influence in Trump's sphere during the early days of his first administration, has been one of the strongest supporters of the 45th president throughout his political career.

He frequently echoed Trump's false claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election and served four months in prison after defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

During his interview with Karl, Bannon insisted that Trump's message during Monday's inaugural address will be less dark than the first time around.

"I think he's going to try to unify the country around a course of action that we have to take, I think he'll lay out the challenges, and he'll lay out the beginning in some sort of 65-, 60,000-foot level -- what his policies and proposals are. But I think it'll all be about unifying the country and going forward together."

Bannon cited the broad coalition that led to Trump's return to the White House as a reason for the shift in tone.

"It's a whole ecosystem You have working-class African Americans. You have South Texas in the Rio Grande Valley, people are now prepared not just to stop voting for Democrats, but to vote for him."

Bannon, told Karl that Trump has the ability to hold that wide-ranging coalition together like few other figures in American history.

"If you had to have somebody to do it, he's the guy to do it," Bannon said. "That's why he is at the level of Washington and Lincoln."

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about Inauguration Day for President-elect Donald Trump here.