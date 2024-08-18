Former UH director of CMALS and sociology professor Dr. Tatcho Mindiola Jr. dies at 85, program says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former director of the University of Houston's Center for Mexican American and Latino Studies has died, the program announced on Sunday.

Dr. Tatcho Mindiola Jr., who was also a UH alumnus and former UH sociology professor, was 85 years old.

On Sunday, fellow UH community members and some of Mindiola's colleagues shared their condolences.

On a post via Facebook, the UH Center for Mexican American and Latino Studies shared a statement following Mindiola's death.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Tatcho Mindiola Jr., a leader whose vision, dedication, and unwavering commitment have left an indelible mark on the University of Houston, the CMALS community, and all who were fortunate enough to know and work with him.

His leadership inspired us to strive for excellence and to believe in the power of unity and purpose.

Dr. Mindiola's legacy will continue to inspire us as we carry forward the mission he so passionately championed.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all those whose lives were touched by his remarkable life."

Blanca Blanco, a former publisher of Viva Magazine, released the following statement.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of an extraordinary individual, Professor Tatcho Mindiola. His unwavering dedication to inspiring Latino students to pursue higher education was nothing short of remarkable.

Dr. Mindiola's legacy will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched and the incredible impact he had on the world.

He will never be forgotten, Dr. Mindiola wrote many inspiring stories in my publication Viva Magazine Live and he graced the front cover. My sincere condolences to the Mindiola family and especially, Cindy. May the Lord give strength and peace to guide you through this difficult time. Rest in peace, Dr. Mindiola.

Many of Dr. Mindiola's former students have gone on to successful careers in public service including State Senator Carol Alvarado, Houston City Council Member Joaquin Martinez, HCC Trustees Eva Loredo and Adriana Tamez, Justice of the Peace Victor Trevino, III, and Harris County Department of Education Trustee Richard Cantu."

Houston Mayor John Whitmire also issued a statement on Mindiola's death on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.