Man fatally shot during dice game by attempted robbery suspects in NE Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A dice game turned fatal overnight in northeast Harris County after a man was shot by unidentified suspects who approached and demanded money, according to the sheriff's office.

The shooting happened in the 13100 block of Forest Acres Drive. Deputies responded to the area and discovered the victim, 46-year-old Hector Ruiz, shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to HCSO, Ruiz was playing with other individuals after work when several suspects approached them and demanded money from the game.

Amid the robbery, a gun was pulled, and Ruiz was fatally injured. Officials did not report any other injuries.

HCSO said the location where the shooting happened was a large parking area that became a popular after-work spot for truckers to hang out and park their big rigs and also where the dice game was said to be a regular occurrence.

Investigators said the victim did work in the area.

Officials described the suspects as younger Hispanic men who drove a lighter-colored SIV.

An investigation is underway at this time.

