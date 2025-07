Firefighters find man's body in abandoned house in Third Ward after fire, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway into a house fire after police say a gruesome discovery was made inside.

The Houston Police Department said a man's body was found after firefighters put out the flames in the Third Ward.

Investigators reported that a fire was discovered at an abandoned home located off Burkett and Rosalie just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Houston police said there are no obvious signs of foul play, but an autopsy will be conducted to see how the man died.