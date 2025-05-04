Officials investigating after FBI agent's gun stolen during string of car-break ins in Pasadena

Court documents said two suspects were seen on surveillance video pulling into a Pasadena hotel parking lot and breaking several windows of cars

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- An FBI agent's gun was among the items taken during a string of car break-ins at a Pasadena hotel, Eyewitness News has learned.

According to court documents, the theft occurred on April 15 at the Residence Inn on East Sam Houston Parkway at Crenshaw.

Surveillance video reviewed by police shows two suspects pulling up in a silver Toyota Camry around 3 a.m. and breaking into multiple vehicles.

Court documents say they seized tools from several of them. One of the vehicles was government-issued and belonged to an FBI agent. Authorities said an AR-style rifle inside of it was stolen.

The agent told police he had parked the vehicle in the hotel parking lot around 10 p.m. on April 14 and discovered the break-in around 7 a.m. the next morning.

Police say the same men were responsible for a series of break-ins on Navajo Street the same day.

The owners of two work vans tell Eyewitness News the thieves stole tools. One victim said the suspects also tampered with his circuit breaker, killing his lights and rendering his cameras useless.

Police tracked down one of the suspects in Round Rock, where the next day, officers saw him tailing a customer home from the bank.

When police pulled him over, they found a window punched out in his car and charged him with unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

The man has not yet faced any charges concerning the Pasadena break-ins.

It's unclear what the FBI agent was doing at the Residence Inn or whether his weapon had been secured.

The FBI's Houston office declined to comment.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.