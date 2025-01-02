Two 16-year-old suspects arrested and charged with woman's murder outside Houston convenience store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two teenage murder suspects have been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting in northeast Houston in December.

The male suspects, both 16, are in custody at the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Houston Police Department said they are facing charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,

On Dec. 18, a fight at a convenience store at 4700 Lockwood left 45-year-old Faridah Davis dead in northeast Houston.

According to HPD, officers found Davis unresponsive in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

Detectives say that Davis drove to the location with her husband as a passenger. According to authorities, her husband went into the store, where an employee asked him to leave.

When the husband left the store, a man fired shots into the vehicle as he was about to leave the parking lot, police said. Law enforcement says that Davis' husband exited the vehicle and ran, which is when a second man fired shots at him.

Authorities say that the two male shooters fled on foot.

According to officials, Davis' husband was not injured. In addition, there were two other family members in the backseat of the vehicle who were not hurt, police said.

Davis was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

On Dec. 14, detectives released surveillance photos of the two unknown suspects wanted in this case, which led to their arrests. HPD said one of them was arrested on Dec. 16 and the other on Dec. 18.