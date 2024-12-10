Family of woman killed in crash sues restaurant owned by former Rockets star James Harden

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The restaurant owned by former Rockets star James Harden is now at the center of a wrongful death lawsuit.

Taylar Jackson was one of seven people killed in a horrific car crash last fall. Now, her family says the driver that caused the crash was overserved at Harden's restaurant, Thirteen.

The crash last November on Fannin St. was just a few blocks from Harden's restaurant. Police say Christian Herrera was driving a car that ran a red light and t-boned into the SUV, which carried three former University of Houston football players and their friends, including Jackson. Another man walking nearby was also hit.

Jackson died several months after the accident due to her injuries. On Monday, her mother filed a lawsuit, alleging that Herrera was overserved at Thirteen shortly before the crash. A portion of the lawsuit lays out why Jackson's family filed suit:

Christian Daniel Herrera ordered and was served alcohol beyond the point of intoxication that resulted in a blood alcohol concentration of 0.139.

At some point in the night, Christian Daniel Herrera was served alcohol in excess at Thirteen by James Harden. He was served past the point where he was obviously intoxicated to the extent that he presented a clear danger to himself and others.

The lawsuit goes on to allege that restaurant staff failed to track and record the number of drinks served to a particular patron, among other issues.

Jackson's lawyer told ABC13 they did not want to speak about the crash on camera, and instead will let the case play out in court. James Harden's company did issue the following statement:

"We cannot imagine what the family of Taylar Jackson has gone through this past year and offer our deepest sympathies to them and everyone whose lives were deeply impacted by that tragic accident. We were just made aware of the filing of this lawsuit. We ask for your patience as we gather more information on this filing and will make a more formal statement as soon as possible."

ABC13 spoke to the family of another victim. That family told us they are now re-evaluating their legal options and may also file suit against Harden's restaurant, pending advice from their attorney.

