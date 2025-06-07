Mother 'worried about returning home' after 11-year-old son shot while playing basketball

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Julian Pena is the 11-year-old who HPD says was shot outside his home along Lomax Street when he was playing basketball with his older brother.

"They were right here. The basketball court is right there, and they just shot him," his grandmother Valentine Vasquez said.

His family described the 11-year-old as innocent, helpful, and an outstanding student at nearby Barry Elementary.

His grandmother says she rushed to the house when she heard what happened to her grandson.

"He's 11 years old. He doesn't have any enemies. We have no idea who did it," his grandmother said.

Houston police said a man driving a blue sedan drove by multiple times before he stopped and fired shots.

HPD told ABC13 that Pena had to be rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. That's where his mother, Cynthia Vasquez, spoke to Eyewitness News over the phone.

"I don't understand why someone would do this to an innocent child," Cynthia said.

While the search for the suspect continues, she's worried about returning home.

"Right now, we don't want to go back to that house for fear of something else happening," his mother said.

That's why Valentine is doing whatever he can to protect her as the investigation continues.

"I'm going to change the locks on the door. We don't know what's going on," she said.

HPD says they haven't determined if the shooting was targeted. Cynthia tells ABC13 Julian is doing better, has undergone multiple surgeries, and is in the ICU at this time.

