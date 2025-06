11-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Houston's northeast side, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 11-year-old was taken to a hospital after police said the child was injured in a drive-by shooting in Houston's northeast side.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened in the 8600 block of Lomax Street. The child's condition was not immediately released.

As the investigation continues into the shooting, police said there are reports of a blue, four-door car fleeing the scene.