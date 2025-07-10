Fairchilds neighbors rally against toll road proposal that could force people from their homes

FAIRCHILDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Fearing families could be forced to move for a toll road, some Fairchilds neighbors have created a petition and are looking for answers in a town meeting.

Right now, Fort Bend County is working on expanding a toll road that would run from Sienna Plantation to State Highway 36. Part of the project, the toll road authority said, would run through the village of Fairchilds.

Officials told ABC13 it could force nearly 20 families out of their homes. Jenifer Scanlin is worried she could be one of them.

"They call it progress," Scanlin said. "I call it destruction disguised as progress."

County leaders said the project would improve mobility, and it could spur economic growth. Right now, it's in the design stage.

The toll road director told ABC13 that it's working on a final proposal with Fairchilds' leaders, and they'd like to break ground in two years.

Neighbors take action to push for new proposals

There are a few proposals county leaders are considering. The toll road authority said 13 to 18 families could be forced to move from their homes.

Scanlin said she prefers a proposal that takes the toll road north of Fairchilds.

"If we can't get rid of it completely, at least to route it north of Big Creek, and no homes would be taken in that case," Scanlin explained. "Obviously, it'll cost Fort Bend County more money, but it's a toll road."

But Scanlin is not alone. She created a petition, which has received nearly 1,700 signatures, with about 300 of them from people who live in the village.

"We have some support here," Scanlin said.

It doesn't, though, have support from the toll road authority director, David Gornet. He told ABC13 the proposal would add an additional mile to the toll road and could balloon the project cost by $40 million.

Neighbors get town hall meeting with local leaders

The proposed toll road has created a reaction on social media. The village went so far as to turn off social media comments because it says, "Due to the personal attacks and security concerns, comments are disabled."

ABC13 tried to get answers about the attacks and security concerns. We called the mayor, but didn't receive a call back.

Gornet said the toll road authority has been working with the village for a year on the toll road. We asked why it took a year before a public meeting took place.

He said we needed to ask the village leaders. Gornet said he hasn't been invited to a council meeting to discuss the project in a public setting.

Neighbors will get their opportunity to ask questions. The village hosted a meeting on Wednesday from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the fire department.

If you were unable to attend and have questions, Gornet said to contact the toll road authority and the information will get shared with him.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.