Ex-US Rep. Nita Lowey, who chaired powerful House Appropriations Committee, dies

Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Nita Lowey has died at the age of 87

Lowey died on Saturday surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren in her home in Harrison, New York.

Lowey died on Saturday surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren in her home in Harrison, New York.

Lowey died on Saturday surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren in her home in Harrison, New York.

Lowey died on Saturday surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren in her home in Harrison, New York.

NEW YORK CITY -- Nita Lowey, former longtime New York representative and the first woman to lead the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, has died at the age of 87.

Lowey died on Saturday surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren in her home in Harrison, New York.

"Nita has quietly and bravely battled metastatic breast cancer in recent years with the same tenacity and strength that she fought throughout her 32-year career in Congress for women, children and families in the U.S. and around the world," her family said in a statement released over the weekend.

Lowey's political career began after she narrowly beat then-Republican incumbent Joe DioGuardi in the 1988 election. She started her tenure as congresswoman for the people of Westchester and Rockland County the following year, and would continue to serve in Congress until her retirement in 2021.

Eyewitness News catches up with then first-year New York Rep. Nita Lowey after being sworn into Congress in 1989.

"Oh, it's a thrilling day, it's a dream come true and it's still not feeling quite real. Although when I put my card in that slot and voted, it's becoming realer every moment," Lowey told Eyewitness News after being sworn in.

That year, Lowey was only 1 of 2 women elected to Congress, and only 1 of 25 women serving in the U.S. House of Representatives.

CIRCA 2000: Rep. Nita Lowey (D-Queens, Westchester) waves to delegates as she addressed the Democratic National Convention at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

During her time in office, Lowey sponsored life-changing legislation on education, medical research and international relations.

Most notably, she served on the U.S. House Appropriations Committee for 28 years. Her colleagues eventually selected her to serve as the first woman to chair the committee.

"As the first woman to serve as Chair of the powerful House Appropriations Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Nita Lowey's life was defined by breaking boundaries. Born and raised in the Bronx, Nita was a true New Yorker to her core," House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said.

Meanwhile, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through sunset on Monday in light of Lowey's death.

"I'm deeply saddened by the passing of my friend, former Representative Nita Lowey," Hochul said. "As a freshman member of Congress, Nita helped show me ropes as I was learning how to navigate Washington. She was a tireless fighter for the State of New York and never stopped working to deliver for the people of Westchester and Rockland."

Lowey was married to her husband Stephen for 64 years.