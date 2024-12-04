ESPN brings live sports, new originals to Disney+

Sports fans, it's game time on Disney+!

Disney+ now has a brand new ESPN tile and hub, which serves as a destination for ESPN+ streaming sports content and gives subscribers access to sports, general entertainment, and kids and family programming, all within a single app.

This seamless, integrated viewing experience is available to subscribers of the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundles in the U.S.

"This launch really puts a cherry on top of a fantastic year of innovation at Disney+," Alisa Bowen, President of Disney+, said. "Earlier in the year, we made Hulu available in the Disney+ app, and now we're doing the same for ESPN+. This gives our bundle subscribers one place to consume everything they love from all our brands."

John Lasker, Senior Vice President of ESPN+, explains that fans will be able to experience the difference right away.

"In the first 90 days, bundle subscribers should expect 5,000 live events, including NFL, NBA, NHL, College Basketball, and Australian Open," he said. "Also, new originals from 30 for 30 and ESPN Original Series."

In total, ESPN+ offers access to more than 30,000 live sports events each year, including games and events from MLB, WNBA, college sports, tennis, golf, and more, plus a library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content and studio programming that will now be available through Disney+ to eligible bundle subscribers.

Disney+

"One of the things I'm most excited about with this launch is that we're also making the ESPN and Hulu tiles visible to all subscribers," Bowen said. "That means, for our Disney+ standalone subscribers, they'll have a really easy way to discover everything we offer from these two incredible brands, and have the ability to upgrade their subscription for the full bundle experience."

Standalone Disney+ subscribers will have access to a curated selection of live sports events, studio shows, and ESPN Films from ESPN+, as well as a select collection of TV series and films from Hulu.

From ESPN+, this includes some exciting and unique events in the coming weeks, such as "The Simpsons Funday Football" animated Monday Night Football game, a Christmas Day lineup of five NBA games plus the "Dunk The Halls" animated NBA presentation, select 30 For 30 documentaries, and Day 1 coverage from the Australian Open.

And from Hulu, standalone Disney+ subscribers will be able to enjoy groundbreaking movies and series at launch, including "Sh ō gun," "Will Trent," "Solar Opposites," "Reservation Dogs," "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," and more.

While the launch of ESPN on Disney+ will have an immediate impact on the Disney+ experience, it also lays the groundwork for an expanded sports offering on Disney+ in the U.S. upon the launch of ESPN's flagship direct-to-consumer product, expected in Fall of 2025.

"There's nothing like live sports," Lasker added. "Live sports are storytelling in real time. They're community, they bring people together for shared experiences that last lifetimes and generations. ESPN's unrivaled portfolio of live rights will deliver for sports fans on Disney+."

Click here to get a look at new programming available to Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ESPN, Disney+, Hulu and this station.

