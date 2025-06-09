Man arrested, charged after allegedly stabbing woman over 30 times in NW Harris County, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested after he was accused of stabbing a woman more than 30 times at a northwest Harris County apartment, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

On Monday, Elijah Glenn, 20, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Deputies responded to a weapons disturbance call at the Fairfield Ranch Apartments in the 20500 block of Cypresswood Drive on Sunday afternoon. Authorities say witnesses saw Glenn stabbing a woman and dragging her into an apartment.

Once deputies arrived, they found the woman who had been stabbed on her neck, face, and arms, with a total of 35 stab wounds. Deputies say the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.