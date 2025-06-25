Sugar Land City Council approves $195K vertiport study to support potential air taxi service

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- In the first meeting held under new mayor Carol McCutcheon on June 17, Sugar Land City Council unanimously approved a $195,674 "vertiport" study with construction company Woolpert aimed at determining the viability of the city's proposed electric "air taxi service" through Wisk Air.

The "vertiport" is an area where aircraft can land, take off, and charge, Sugar Land Director of Aviation Mitchell Davies said.

The background

The study comes after the city announced a partnership with Wisk Air, an autonomous aircraft company, in February 2024 following a 2021 planning effort with Arizona State University.

The air travel program is one of several alternative transportation options the city is considering, Community Impact reported. The city launched its microtransit program earlier this year and is also studying the feasibility of a gondola-like system, officials said.

The details

The partnership aims to improve connectivity and reduce roadway congestion by bringing self-flying helicopters to allow passengers to travel through the Greater Houston area with stops including:



Sugar Land Regional Airport

Downtown Houston

George Bush Intercontinental Airport

William P. Hobby Airport

Ellington Airport

Energy Corridor

Additionally, the service would create jobs in the region, including maintenance, operations, pilots, and customer service, Davies said.

Going forward

The notice to proceed for the study is expected to be issued in June with substantial completion in October, Davies said.

Also on the agenda

The council also accepted $10 million in state funds from the 88th Texas Legislature to help renovate Sugar Land Regional Airport's lone runway in early 2027. The runway was built in 1985, Davies said.

The $30 million, which will be jointly funded by the state, the Federal Aviation Administration, and airport funds, comes after major rehabilitation was recommended due to the condition and age of the pavement. Additionally, upgrades are needed to comply with FAA runway design standards.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.

