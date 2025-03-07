24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

D'Wayne Wiggins, founding member of 'Tony! Toni! Toné!,' has died, family says

KTRK logo
Friday, March 7, 2025 7:42PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
Stream Southern California's News Leader and Original Shows 24/7

D'Wayne Wiggins, a founding member of the R&B group, Tony! Toni! Toné!, has died after a battle with bladder cancer, his family said. He was 64.

The family, in a post on social media, said he died surrounded by family and loved ones.

D'Wayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Tone! poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York.
D'Wayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Tone! poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York.
AP Photo/Gary Gerard Hamilton

"D'Wayne's life was incomparable, and his music and service impacted millions around the world," the family said. "He was deeply passionate about providing artist development and mentorship to emerging young musicians, helping to shape the early careers of many."

Wiggins, who was raised in Oakland, California, put out hit songs "Feels Good," "Let's Get Down," Whatever You Want," "Anniversary" among many others.

Copyright © 2025 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW