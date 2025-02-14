Driver wanted by ATF arrested after 20-minute police chase in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 20-minute police chase ended in a southwest Houston neighborhood early Friday morning.

Houston police said the driver was wanted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Footage from Houston TranStar cameras shows the driver being pursued by police on the South Beltway just before 5 a.m.

HPD said it all started when they went to a known location of the suspect on Coastal Way in an attempt to make an arrest, but the man fled with a woman, sparking a chase.

It eventually ended on Faraday Drive, near Chiswick Road and Almeda Genoa Road, when the suspect ditched his vehicle and took off on foot.

The man was apprehended by police and taken into custody.

The woman who was in the car with the suspect during the chase was released, according to HPD.