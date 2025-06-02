Driver dies in crash while trying to run from officers following traffic stop, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died in a fiery crash while attempting to run from police during a traffic stop in west Houston on Monday, according to authorities.

Investigators say the Memorial Villages police tried to pull over a vehicle for having no tail lights, but the driver took off.

The same officers spotted the car again and attempted to pull the driver over, but he drove away.

According to the Houston Police Department, Memorial Villages doesn't have a chase policy, so they don't pursue any.

Police said that although officers didn't chase the suspect, he was speeding down Westheimer, ran a red light near Fondre, crashed into multiple cars near Gessner, causing the suspect's vehicle to burst into flames.

People in the other vehicles involved were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be OK.

HPD Sgt. Derrick Hall said officers who responded tried to put the fire out by using their fire extinguishers, but they were unable to, and the suspect died at the scene.

"Because (Memorial Villages police) don't have a pursuit policy, they did not pursue him, but they recognized him again today. Why did the suspect take off? We do not know," Hall said.

Authorities are awaiting verification of the man's identity by the medical examiner's office.