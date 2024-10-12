Driver shot 4 times in confrontation with suspect that stemmed from crash in SW Houston, HPD says

The victim and his friend confronted the suspect who reportedly reversed into their car, leading to gunfire, HPD says=

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was left in critical condition after being shot four times during an alleged confrontation when another driver crashed into his car in a parking lot in southwest Houston.

Houston Police Department officers responded to the scene near Windswept Lane and Unity Drive around 12:20 a.m. Saturday and found a man, who is believed to be in his 20s, with gunshot wounds.

Based on preliminary information from witnesses, the victim was said to be sitting in his car with a friend in a parking lot with multiple food trucks near an apartment building.

The victim and his friend allegedly confronted the suspect, who had reversed their truck and hit the car the two were sitting in.

Amid the scuffle, the victim had been shot.

"Other people helped out and ended up wrestling the suspect and got the gun away. When that happened, the suspect took off and left," Lt. R. Willkens said.

Investigators said they believe they know who the suspect might be, but they are still working to identify him.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspect's location is urged to contact HPD's Major Assaults Division at (713)-308-8800.

