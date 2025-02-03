Driver crashes into wall after being shot by man standing on sidewalk in W. Houston, HPD says

Investigators believe the suspect ran into a nearby park after the shooting. The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man crashed into a wall after being shot while driving on Houston's westside overnight, according to police.

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Sunday on Jeanetta Street near Lipan Road, not far from the Westpark Tollway and Fondren Road, Houston police said.

Officers were initially called to the scene for a car accident after a Honda Accord crashed into a brick wall.

When officers approached the vehicle, they saw that the driver had been shot.

The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to HPD.

Investigators believe a man standing on the sidewalk fired shots into the victim's vehicle as he drove northbound on Jeanetta Street.

"There was a Black male standing on the side of the road who fired multiple shots into the vehicle. The male then took off, running eastbound through this park, and at this time, officers are in that park locating more evidence," Lt. J.P Horelica said at the scene.

At last check, investigators were still searching for the suspect. Police did not immediately release a detailed description.

