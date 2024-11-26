Driver charged with intoxicated manslaughter after passenger dies in crash on North Eldridge Parkway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after a fatal crash early Saturday left one of her passengers dead.

According to Houston police, the crash occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday on the 600 block of North Eldridge Parkway after three women were driving back from a night out.

The suspect, 29-year-old Ana Contreras, was reportedly speeding when she hit a curb, drove off the sidewalk, and struck a tree at 600 North Eldridge Parkway.

A passenger in the backseat, described only as a 23-year-old woman, was pronounced dead by responding Houston Fire Department paramedics.

According to authorities, Contreras and a passenger in the front seat were transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Contreras was determined to be impaired and remains hospitalized. She was charged for her role in the crash after consulting with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.