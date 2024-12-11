Drama at final HISD board meeting of 2024 as board members and families clash

Tuesday was the final HISD school board meeting for this year. From teacher firings to changing how you can comment at board meetings, families came with strong opinions on the continued takeover.

Tuesday was the final HISD school board meeting for this year. From teacher firings to changing how you can comment at board meetings, families came with strong opinions on the continued takeover.

Tuesday was the final HISD school board meeting for this year. From teacher firings to changing how you can comment at board meetings, families came with strong opinions on the continued takeover.

Tuesday was the final HISD school board meeting for this year. From teacher firings to changing how you can comment at board meetings, families came with strong opinions on the continued takeover.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a wild HISD board meeting to wrap up 2024.

Board members lectured and kicked out speakers. Others cheered, booed, and read profane-laced excerpts from books they want banned from schools. Others also sang reimagined Christmas carols to slight Mike Miles and the district. It was a chaotic board meeting even for HISD standards, but some agenda items did get attention.

Discussed at length was the constant leadership change-ups at schools. Specifically those happening at Harvard and Lantrip Elementary and Pershing Middle with no input from families.

The discussion on the potential termination of principals, assistant principals, and teachers was done in private, behind the doors of a closed session, much to the displeasure of the public.

"You're not from this community. You don't want to be a part of it if you've made that clear. 'Why don't you want to listen to us?'" one public commenter said.

An agenda item also sparking outrage. The board is deciding if the public will still be able to make comments through Zoom and in person. Critics argue removing public comment through Zoom would impact people with health, family, and life obligations.

"Today I urge you not to take away community engagement. When my aunt passed away, I was still able to speak via Zoom earlier this year, proof that innovation and inclusion can coexist," HISD trustee Savant Moore said.

Little action was taken before 10 p.m. on Tuesday with most of the first half of the meeting being filled with comments and controversy. The item about removing Zoom public comment was pulled to be discussed by the board more in depth.

Overall, it was a wild meeting to wrap up 2024.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.