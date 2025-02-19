Drake buys Valentine's Day dinner for patrons at 2 Houston restaurants

HOUSTON, Texas -- Drake may have had a couple bad weekends recently, but that didn't stop him from blessing some lucky Houstonians this past Valentine's Day weekend.

The Toronto rapper/singer-turned-Houston rancher surprised diners at both Juliet Steakhouse and Bungalow Downtown Dining on Valentine's Day by treating the patrons to dinner. A video recently appeared on the Juliet's Instagram stories showing two female employees approaching a dinner-party table full of ladies and letting them know that the Certified Lover Boy is hooking them up. Diners at Bungalow had a similar experience when members of Drake's Angels told them the rapper was picking up their tabs.

Drake, who has hosted events at Juliet in the past, reached out to owner Jamie Allen to make it happen, according to a press release. In addition to the women in the video, other couples and singles in the eatery also got comped.

At Bungalow - part of Houston's ALife Hospitality Group that also includes Kamp, FRNDS Restaurant & Lounge, and Stick Talk Cajun Hibachi - the total amounted to more than $10,000.



