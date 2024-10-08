Dozens of gunshots fly through SE Houston neighborhood, injuring man sleeping in his home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Neighbors living in a southeast Houston neighborhood were jolted awake in the middle of the night by dozens of gunshots on Sunday.

Multiple rounds of gunshots could be heard in a neighbor's surveillance video obtained by ABC13 as two people could be seen running down the street near the 5400 block of South Crooked Creek Drive.

Jesse Cisneros said he, his wife, and their grandchild were sleeping in bed when they heard the gunfire and ducked for cover.

They said their family has lived in the neighborhood for nearly 50 years and never experienced something like this.

"It was real scary. I would say (there were) anywhere from 30 to 50 bullets. It seemed like a lot of shooting. (There were) a lot of bullets flying everywhere," Cisneros said. "A stray bullet could have easily come over here and hit somebody. We've been uneasy. My wife and I couldn't sleep for the rest of the morning."

According to the Harris County Pct. 2 Constable's Office, a man was injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital. The victim's wife and daughter told ABC13 off-camera that he is currently in the ICU after being shot in the chest and head but is expected to survive. More than 30 bullet holes could be seen across their house.

Pct. 2 said the investigation had been turned over to the Houston Police Department but noted there were at least three shootings believed to be linked to each other. The other two were near the 5400 block of Timber Creek Drive and somewhere along Park Place Boulevard.

At this time, police said no suspects have been arrested, and the motive is unknown.

