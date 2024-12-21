Downtown restaurant closes its doors after 22 years, citing 'changing climate of our city'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After 22 years in business, the restaurant Sambuca has closed its doors.

The spot, which featured nightly live music, was located at the base of the Rice Hotel at the corner of Travis and Texas Avenue.

In a Facebook post, the owner said, "In recent years, we've faced challenges that have tested our resilience. The changing climate of our city, with rising homelessness and crime, coupled with the lingering impacts of COVID and the resulting empty office spaces, has created a perfect storm that we could not weather. Though we fought with everything we had to keep our doors open, we're choosing to close this chapter with gratitude, carrying countless memories over the past 22 years."

According to a study by the Greater Houston Partnership, 26% of downtown office space is vacant, down from 28% in 2022. Vacant office space in downtown started rising in 2014.

Homelessness is a problem that Houston Mayor John Whitmire recently addressed. He announced a years-long strategy to get every person off the street and reclaim public spaces.

The plan includes outreach, rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing diversion, the Houston Navigation Center, and shelter support.

As the longtime staple locks its doors, Jacob Ibarra opens his second coffee shop location. Ten Fold originated in the Heights but expanded to a location near Discovery Green last month.

"It's kind of a heartbeat of the city, and I just love being a part of that," Ibarra said.

He said the plan has been in the works for more than a year, and already, he is seeing visitors to the convention center, people who work in the area, and the "neighborhood crowd."

"I'm much more comfortable in a neighborhood, that type of demographic," Ibarra said. "I see cafes as a way to facilitate community, gather community. So the cons are more like: What does serving this area look like? It's probably just learning the demographic a little bit better. But I just thought we have so many advantages here with the convention center, Toyota Center, and Discovery Green right here that I felt like it was worth a shot."

Ibarra said he plans to expand his offerings to include cocktails to expand his business's reach. He has also seen opportunities to partner with events that a location in another part of the city would not offer, like the Chevron Houston Marathon.

