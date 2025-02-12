METRO video shows moment concrete fell in downtown Houston scaffolding collapse

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New security footage shows the moments fresh concrete fell and caused a scaffolding collapse in downtown Houston two weeks ago.

The video, obtained by ABC13 from METRO through an open records request, shows the concrete falling down the side of the building along the METRORail on Main near Rusk on Jan. 28.

Investigators said concrete fell on top of the scaffolding, possibly from the eighth floor, and landed on an elevator box.

A worker who was inside that construction elevator was trapped and injured but is now recovering.

Crews were working on a renovation project to expand the neighboring JW Marriott Hotel when the concrete fell.

Houston Public Works confirmed that a structural frame inspection had been scheduled for the property but was canceled by the contractor. A spokesperson could not tell ABC13 what was set to be inspected or why it was canceled.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, is investigating what led to the incident.