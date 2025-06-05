'Potential bomb threat' reported near Juvenile Justice Center in Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Pct. 1 units are on the scene of a "potential bomb threat" in downtown Houston.

Heavy police presence can be seen near the courthouses and the jury assembly building on the 1200 block of Congress.

ABC13 spoke to HPD, who revealed someone phoned in a threat to the Juvenile Justice Center.

It's unclear how credible the threat is, but authorities are warning everyone to stay clear of the area.

