"I thought to myself, I have two choices. I can sit at home and wait to die, or I can go out and live," Doug Ruch told ABC7 News.

Terminally ill cancer patient spends his remaining months traveling to volunteer in all 50 states

When Doug Ruch was told he had just 12 to 18 months to live, he didn't choose to stay home. Instead, he hit the road - on a mission to help.

When Doug Ruch was told he had just 12 to 18 months to live, he didn't choose to stay home. Instead, he hit the road - on a mission to help.

When Doug Ruch was told he had just 12 to 18 months to live, he didn't choose to stay home. Instead, he hit the road - on a mission to help.

When Doug Ruch was told he had just 12 to 18 months to live, he didn't choose to stay home. Instead, he hit the road - on a mission to help.

SAN FRANCISCO -- When Doug Ruch was told he had just 12 to 18 months to live, he didn't choose to stay home. Instead, he hit the road - on a mission to help as many people as possible while he still can.

The 55-year-old cancer patient is now traveling across the United States, volunteering in all 50 states.

MORE: Rise in aggressive forms of cancer in younger adults prompts researchers to do a deeper dive

In the past two weeks alone, Ruch has donated his time in eight states, including at Project Open Hand in San Francisco, where he recently served meals to those in need.

"I thought to myself, I have two choices. I can sit at home and wait to die, or I can go out and live," Ruch told ABC7 News. "So I decided I was going to go out and live - and that's why I planned this 50-state tour."

MORE: Stanford prof. turns terminal cancer diagnosis into life-changing lesson for students, world

Ruch's story has already inspired others to act.

Four people joined him at Project Open Hand after learning about his journey. He says his ultimate goal is to motivate more people to give back to their communities, no matter their circumstances.

MORE: 'Screen early': Bay Area woman with stage 4 colon cancer shares dire message

Now in Oregon, Ruch continues to add more stops and volunteer opportunities to his growing itinerary.

He told ABC7's Dion Lim that while his illness brings physical limitations, he feels a surge of energy and purpose on days he volunteers.

Those who wish to support Doug Ruch's mission can learn more or contribute to his travel fund at DyingToServe.com.