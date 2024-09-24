Trump expected to return to Butler, Pa., months after 1st assassination attempt

BUTLER, Pennsylvania -- Donald Trump is expected to return to Butler, Pennsylvania, the city of his first assassination attempt, next Saturday for a rally, according to multiple sources familiar with his plans.

The rally is scheduled for Oct. 5.

Trump has long promised to return to Butler to honor the victims from his July rally.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

"I WILL BE GOING BACK TO BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, FOR A BIG AND BEAUTIFUL RALLY, HONORING THE SOUL OF OUR BELOVED FIREFIGHTING HERO, COREY, AND THOSE BRAVE PATRIOTS INJURED TWO WEEKS AGO. WHAT A DAY IT WILL BE - FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT! STAY TUNED FOR DETAILS," Trump wrote on his social media platform in July.

