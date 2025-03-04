Houston residents terrorized by pack of dogs, one in critical condition

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman remains in intensive care following a vicious dog attack in Houston's Fifth Ward. She is one of at least five victims attacked in the area over the past two weeks.

Many of the injuries are too graphic for television, but victims have shared their harrowing experiences.

Lonnie Stubblefield, Jr., is recovering from a bite on his left calf and recalls being surrounded while walking home.

"Four of them got around me-one in the front and two on the side," Stubblefield described.

Since Feb.16, city officials say a pack of dogs has terrorized residents near Crane and Russell Streets. One woman remains in the ICU, while others are recovering from severe wounds.

Vincent Thomas spent eight days in the hospital after an attack on Crane Street.

"They started biting my head, my jaw-bit my teeth out," Thomas said.

The attack lasted minutes, not seconds. Thomas, who was riding his bicycle when the dogs charged at him, has already undergone one reconstructive surgery and requires more.

"I thought I was going to lose my life," he said.

A BARC spokesman said the agency has captured two dogs and is searching for the remaining two. Officials are also investigating the suspected owner, who has not cooperated. A hearing is scheduled for Friday to determine the fate of the dogs in custody, and Houston police are investigating potential criminal charges.

Tony Fields, the latest victim, was out for an evening jog when he was attacked.

"I turned around, but it was too late. One grabbed my right leg, the other grabbed the left," Fields recalled.

Each victim now faces both physical and mental trauma.

Despite his hesitation, Thomas chose to show his wounds, emphasizing the need for accountability.

"They should be held accountable because I could have been dead," he said.

