Suspect admits he was drinking before crash that killed deputy and her daughter, documents show

A suspect has admitted to drinking before a crash that killed Harris County Constable Pct. 5 Deputy Katherine Hutson and her daughter.

A suspect has admitted to drinking before a crash that killed Harris County Constable Pct. 5 Deputy Katherine Hutson and her daughter.

A suspect has admitted to drinking before a crash that killed Harris County Constable Pct. 5 Deputy Katherine Hutson and her daughter.

A suspect has admitted to drinking before a crash that killed Harris County Constable Pct. 5 Deputy Katherine Hutson and her daughter.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- New light is being shed on what happened before the deadly crash that caused the death of Harris County Constable Pct. 5 Deputy Katherine Hutson and her 7-year-old daughter Casey.

Hutson was working an extra job on Nov. 22, providing security for road crews, when a suspected drunk driver crashed into her car on the Katy Freeway.

Now, a search warrant obtained by ABC13 says while Hutson was working that job, Omar Alvarado was at a Friendsgiving party where he admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel.

The warrant says he told law enforcement he had his first drink around 10 p.m. and continued to drink until 2 a.m. or 3 a.m.

Police said he told them he had brought two bottles of wine, which he had shared with friends. He also told law enforcement he had one or two shots of a drink he couldn't remember the name of.

Investigators allege people at the party tried to prevent Alvarado from driving because of his drinking, but he insisted on going home because he had work.

A female passenger got in his car. The female passenger said they were listening to music when her phone fell to the ground, and they crashed. Alvarado said he was fiddling with the radio when he struck Hutson's car.

Hutson and her daughter were killed, and a construction worker was badly burned but survived.

We're told Alvarado did a field sobriety test, and officers found his speech to be slurred and said his breath smelled of alcohol.

He and his passenger were taken to the hospital, and both were OK.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.