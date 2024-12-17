One week left to help Toys for Tots make the season bright in Houston

Before Toys for Tots coordinator Heidi Fiedler began helping children in need, her own family found hope through the generosity of others.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking to give back this holiday season, there's just one week left to support Marine Toys for Tots through Disney's Ultimate Toy Drive.

Now through Dec. 24, you can help families and children by making a donation at DisneyStore.com/ToyDrive.

Toys for Tots coordinator Heidi Fiedler told ABC13 that the Marines will continue working through the holiday to meet the needs of as many families as possible.

"We don't want any child to not experience Christmas, and even last year, we had somebody call on the 23rd," Fiedler said. "We went down to the warehouse and pulled out toys for her kids."

For Fiedler, this work is personal.

Before helping to coordinate Toys for Tots drives throughout Brazoria County, she said she and her family found hope through the generosity of people like you.

After going through a difficult divorce and a family illness several years ago, Fiedler said Toys for Tots surprised her own kids with toys during the holidays.

"I literally sat there bawling and put the presents under the tree on Christmas Eve," she recalled. "My oldest was old enough to understand that there wasn't any money, and so she was shocked."

Earlier this season, The Walt Disney Company announced it had donated 5,000 toys to help make the holidays happier for children here in Houston.

Since 1947, Disney has teamed up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots Program, donating 2.5 million toys to families across the U.S.

"People don't understand that when they give to Toys for Tots, they are giving hope to families that really have none," Fiedler said. "They're giving Christmas to a child. All children should have Christmas."

Disney is the parent company of this station.

WATCH: Disney's long history of support for Toys for Tots