Experience 'A Goofy Movie's' iconic 'I2I' Powerline concert scene in VR

Watch Powerline's iconic "I2I" performance in virtual reality, in celebration of the film's 30th anniversary.

LOS ANGELES -- Gawrsh, can you believe "A Goofy Movie" is 30 years old?

As a part of its 30th anniversary celebration, Disney is releasing an immersive, virtual reality version of the film's iconic concert scene, featuring Powerline's hit song, "I2I."

You can watch the video here.

According to Disney, the video utilizes innovative digital technology combined with the timeless artistry of classic animation, the VR concert will give fans the chance to fully experience the thrill of a Powerline performance like never before, as if they were on stage in front of the sold-out audience.

From left to right: Animated characters, backup dancer, Powerline and Goofy in a still promoting "A Goofy Movie." Disney

Exclusive features of the video include:

Immersive VR experience: Explore the Powerline "I2I" performance in its entirety from a never-before-seen panoramic perspective.

Iconic characters and moments: Featuring some fan-favorites, including Goofy, Max Goof, Powerline, Bigfoot, and more.

Technical innovation: Reimagining classic animation for immersive VR, creating a "theatre in the round" experience.

Easter eggs: Discover hidden details and surprises with every viewing.

360 audio: A dynamic soundscape that reacts to the viewer's head movements, enhancing the immersive feel.

From left to right: Animated characters Max Goofy and Goofy pose in an image promoting "A Goofy Movie." Disney

Tips for watching:

If you are watching the film through a virtual reality headset, move your head in different directions to watch the scene unfold around you.

If you are watching on a mobile device, move the phone in different directions to see the full 360-degree coverage.

If you are watching the film on a desktop computer, use your mouse to click and drag the screen to move the scene in different directions. Or, use the control panel in the top left corner of the video.

