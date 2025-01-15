Diddy 'freak off' videos prove his 'innocence,' defense claims

Defense attorneys for Sean "Diddy" Combs claimed in a new court filing on Tuesday that videos depicting sexual activity between the rapper, his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and male prostitutes "confirm Mr. Combs's innocence" because they show sexual activity among "consenting adults."

There are nine videos of what prosecutors have alleged Combs called "freak offs" -- described by prosecutors as "elaborate and produced sex performances" -- that are currently available for defense attorneys to view. They're asking the judge for electronic copies.

"Contrary to what the government has led this Court and the public to believe, the so-called 'Freak Offs' were private sexual activity between fully consenting adults in a long-term relationship," defense attorneys Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos said.

Prosecutors have said the "freak offs" are evidence that Combs coerced, drugged and kidnapped women into sexual activity and hired prostitutes to join.

Ventura alleged in a civil lawsuit that Combs "regularly beat and kicked" her, "leaving black eyes, bruises, and blood." The lawsuit described "freak offs" as drug-fueled, dayslong sexual performances which Combs allegedly coerced women into, and filmed for his own pleasure.

The defense filing took a sharply different view.

"These videos unambiguously show that the person alleged in the indictment to be 'Victim-1' not only consented but thoroughly enjoyed herself," the defense said.

"At bottom, this case is about whether Victim-I was or was not a willing participant in her private sex life with Mr. Combs. The videos confirm that she plainly was," the defense said.

Combs, who was arrested in September on sex trafficking charges, remains in custody in the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after a judge denied him bail.

Federal prosecutors allege that Combs had "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct" since 2008.

He was charged with sex trafficking by force, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy, alleging he ran an "enterprise that he engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor or, kidnapping, arson and other crimes," according to the federal indictment.

Combs has denied all wrongdoing.