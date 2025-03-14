DHS arrests another student involved in Columbia University protests

The arrest comes after the detainment of Columbia activist Mahmoud Khalil.

NEW YORK -- Another student who was involved in the protests at Columbia University has been arrested by agents from Homeland Security Investigations, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Leqaa Korda was arrested by HSI for allegedly overstaying her expired visa which terminated on January 26, 2022. She also allegedly was arrested in 2024 for her involvement in the protests according to DHS.

Korda, according to DHS, is a Palestinian from the West Bank.

The Department says another student involved in the protests used the CBP Home app, which DHS just rolled out to make it easier for those in the U.S. illegally to self deport.

Ranjani Srinivasan, an urban planning student at Columbia and Indian citizen used CBP Home to self deport, DHS says.

DHS also has video footage of her self deporting.

"It is a privilege to be granted a visa to live and study in the United States of America," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said. "When you advocate for violence and terrorism that privilege should be revoked, and you should not be in this country. I am glad to see one of the Columbia University terrorist sympathizers use the CBP Home app to self-deport."

The news of the latest arrest comes after Columbia University says it has expelled or suspended some students who took over a campus building during pro-Palestinian protests last spring, and had temporarily revoked the diplomas of some students who have since graduated.

The university did not provide a breakdown of how many students were expelled, suspended or had their degree revoked.

The culmination of the monthslong investigative process comes as the university's activist community is reeling from the arrest of a well-known campus activist, Mahmoud Khalil, by federal immigration authorities this past Saturday - the "first of many" such arrests, according to President Donald Trump.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)