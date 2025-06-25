Despite an AG ruling, Fort Bend County continues to keep library cyberattack documents hidden

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Four months after the Fort Bend County library director said it was hit by a cyberattack, the county continues to fight ABC13 from receiving information about what happened.

CYBER INCIDENT CRIPPLES LIBRARY SERVICES FOR MONTHS

In a March note from the Library Director Roosevelt Weeks, he said a network disruption occurred on Feb. 24. After the incident, a number of services at the system's 13 locations, and website went dark.

Neighbors told ABC13 they couldn't use Wi-Fi, electronic book searches, or even sign-up for library cards. Weeks announcement didn't provide information about what happened.

He did state the county was working with cyber professionals and would update neighbors with more information as it becomes available.

Weeks has only provided one additional update since March. In late April, he said as they work to restore services, they've taken the time to modernize systems.

ABC13 HAS TRIED TO GET ANSWERS, BUT THE COUNTY HAS FOUGHT TO RELEASE RECORDS

ABC13 has requested to interview Weeks several times since his March announcement. Each time, he's declined to do an interview.

So, Eyewitness News decided to go another route for information. Two days after Weeks announced the cyberattack, ABC13 requested records.

ABC13 asked the county for documents tied to the cyberattack from the library director, IT director, and county judge.

Instead of releasing records, the county asked the attorney general's office to withhold them. The county cited a criminal investigation.

On June 10, the attorney general's office released an opinion siding with ABC13. In the ruling, the AG's office said, "Upon review, we find you have failed to demonstrate the submitted information relates to a specific ongoing criminal investigation or prosecution. Further, you have failed to demonstrate release of the submitted information would interfere with law enforcement or crime prevention. Thus, no portion of the submitted information may be withheld."

The AG's office told the county it could redact limited information, including private phone numbers and email addresses.

Following the ruling, ABC13 immediately requested the documents. We heard nothing.

A week later, ABC13 asked again. Once again, we heard nothing.

Then, on Monday, June 23, we asked for the records to be released immediately. If not, we planned to file a complaint with the AG's office.

Hours later, a county employee told ABC13 we'd have to pay $360 for labor, overhead, and redacting before they'd released the documents. ABC13 asked for an invoice.

On Tuesday, June 24, the county employee told ABC13 the fee would be waived, and the records were sent electronically. However, the documents never arrived.

Instead, the county later informed ABC13 the district attorney is considering challenging the AG's ruling in court. The AG said an agency has 30 calendar days to challenge a record request ruling. However, it said less than one percent of rulings end up in court.

IT EXPERTS EXPLAIN WHAT COULD'VE HAPPENED

While the county is quiet about what happened, ABC13 has talked to IT experts about the situation.

Rizwan Virani is the cybersecurity senior director at San Jacinto College. He told us last month that it could still be a while before all services are back.

"It's already been almost three months, so another three months is not out of the realm of possibilities," Virani said.

Based on the information we do have, and how long it's taken, experts believe it could've been a ransomware attack.

"The cybercriminal gang, they're about understanding what your pain threshold is," Virani explained. "Is it a month? Is it two months? Is it three months before residents start demanding answers and then you start thinking about, should I make that payment?"

Experts believe the attack could still be underway. Because of that, if you're using the library, or sign-up for services, ask questions before handing over information.

